FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB's banker quits Goldman Sachs-The Edge
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB's banker quits Goldman Sachs-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Malaysian-born Goldman Sachs banker who was instrumental in advising the setting up of 1Malaysia Development Bhd and helped in its debt issuing spree in the past five years has left the US bank.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed to The Edge that Singapore-based managing director Roger Ng had resigned in April to “do his own thing”. Last Friday was his last day at the bank.

Several sources who spoke to The Edge confirmed that he had been planning to leave for sometime. “He was not fired or asked to leave,” said one banker who was aware of his resignation. At the time of his resignation, Ng was head of Goldman’s Southeast-Asian sales and trading unit for fixed income, currencies and commodities.

Said to be politically well-connected, he was the principal person behind Goldman’s success in handling close to $8 billion in various bonds that were issued by Malaysian entities since 2009.

-The Edge

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.