MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB awarded 2,000MW power plant in Melaka-The Edge
October 15, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB awarded 2,000MW power plant in Melaka-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The government has confirmed the award of the 2,000MW combined cycle gas power plant in Melaka to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is deemed crucial for the sovereign wealth fund to list its power assets on the local bourse by year-end or sometime early next year.

Opposition lawmaker Tony Pua lambasted the third successive award of the multi-billion ringgit power contract to 1MDB this year, conveniently ahead of its planned listing.

He told reporters at the Parliament lobby that Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Maximus Ongkili, via a written reply to him last Thursday, admitted that the Melaka power project had been awarded to 1MDB via direct negotiations.

Pua later told The Edge Financial Daily that the value of the power plant “is in the region of 10 billion ringgit”.

-The Edge

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

