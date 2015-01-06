FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB fails to pay $563 mln debt again -The Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB fails to pay $563 mln debt again -The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 (Reuters) - State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has failed for a second time to pay a 2 billion ringgit (about $563 million) loan to local banks due end of December, reported The Edge Financial Daily, citing unidentified sources.

1MDB has now time until Jan. 30 to settle the debt that was originally due on Nov. 30, 2014. Malayan Banking Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd are the lead lenders, the report said. [bit.ly/1BCe184 ]

1MDB representatives were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.5525 ringgit)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom; +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.