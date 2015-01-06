MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB fails to pay $563 mln debt again -The Edge Financial Daily

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 (Reuters) - State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has failed for a second time to pay a 2 billion ringgit (about $563 million) loan to local banks due end of December, reported The Edge Financial Daily, citing unidentified sources.

1MDB has now time until Jan. 30 to settle the debt that was originally due on Nov. 30, 2014. Malayan Banking Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd are the lead lenders, the report said. [bit.ly/1BCe184 ]

1MDB representatives were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.5525 ringgit)

