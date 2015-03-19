MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB may sell power assets as backup plan to IPO - The Edge

Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has asked CIMB Investment Bank to evaluate a possible strategic sale of 1MDB’s power assets as a backup plan to their IPO, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The ministry, which owns 1MDB, is concerned that the IPO may not materialise after several delays in the past, The Edge said.

1MDB executives were not "exactly pleased" as they were taken by surprise, the daily added. (bit.ly/19AW1n8)

