MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's TNB in talks to buy majority stake in 1MDB's Project 3B-New Straits Times
May 13, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's TNB in talks to buy majority stake in 1MDB's Project 3B-New Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is in talks to acquire a majority stake in 1MDB’s Project 3B, New Straits Times reported, quoting a Malaysian lawmaker.

Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the ministry was made aware of the discussion, but no conclusion had been communicated to it, thus far. "The plan is to take the biggest stake in the project, but they are still in discussion." (bit.ly/1IwSvZm)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

