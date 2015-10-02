MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB gets 6-month extension to submit audited accounts-The Edge Financial Daily

Malaysia’s state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has been granted a six-month extension to file its financials by the Companies Commission of Malaysia, the Edge Financial Daily reported on Friday, citing 1MDB’s president.

1MDB’s power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd and property arm 1MDB Real Estate Sdn Bhd are seeking an extension of up to a month to file their respective annual audited accounts, 1MDB’s president and executive director Arul Kanda was quoted as saying.

The deadline for the three companies to file their audited accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2015 was on Sept 30.

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)