MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia cenbank chief says 1MDB action to protect financial system integrity - Bloomberg

Malaysia’s central bank chief said it had to take action against debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd to protect the integrity of the financial system, Bloomberg reported, citing Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

While the attorney general’s office has the right to make its assessments, the central bank believes it is important to comply with its rules and regulations as this is critical for the functioning of the financial system, Bloomberg quoted Zeti as saying.

She also said that an improvement in the country's political situation would help strengthen the ringgit. (bloom.bg/1jpUzbp)

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)