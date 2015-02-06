FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Cbank said to query bank auditors on unpaid 1MDB loan-Edge Financial Daily
February 6, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Cbank said to query bank auditors on unpaid 1MDB loan-Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s central bank has queried the external auditors of lenders who extended a 2 billion ringgit ($564.97 million) loan to state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd, the Edge Financial Daily reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

1MDB had failed to settle the loan, which was originally due on Nov. 30, 2014. The lenders are Malayan Banking Bhd, RHB Capital Bhd, Alliance Investment Bank Bhd, Malaysia Building Society Bhd and HwangDBS Investment Bank Bhd. The central bank asked the bank auditors how they will treat the unpaid loan in the upcoming full-year audited accounts of the financial institutions.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.5400 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

