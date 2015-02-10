FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB yet to tap state pension fund for power asset IPO -The Sun
February 10, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB yet to tap state pension fund for power asset IPO -The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd has not approached the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to be a cornerstone investor for the listing of its power assets, The Sun reported on Tuesday, citing EPF’s CEO Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

The state pension fund, the largest investor in Malaysia, tends to get offered almost every single initial public offering that comes to the local market, Shahril was quoted as saying.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1DyD6Ec

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

