FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Govt says the fate of Project 3B awarded to 1MDB to be known next week-The Star
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Govt says the fate of Project 3B awarded to 1MDB to be known next week-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The fate of a 2,000 MW power plant project, dubbed Project 3B, awarded to state company 1Malaysia Development Bhd is expected to be known next week, the Star reported on Wednesday, citing Malaysia’s Energy Commission chairman.

Abdul Razak, the commission’s chairman, was quoted as saying discussions were still ongoing and the commission will look into calling fresh tenders should 1MDB withdrew from undertaking the project.

Meanwhile, Azman Mohd, president and CEO of the country's largest power group Tenaga Nasional Bhd, was quoted as saying the company could be interested in undertaking the project but only after proper due diligence was done. (bit.ly/1wHpje3)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.