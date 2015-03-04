MALAYSIA PRESS-Govt says the fate of Project 3B awarded to 1MDB to be known next week-The Star

The fate of a 2,000 MW power plant project, dubbed Project 3B, awarded to state company 1Malaysia Development Bhd is expected to be known next week, the Star reported on Wednesday, citing Malaysia’s Energy Commission chairman.

Abdul Razak, the commission’s chairman, was quoted as saying discussions were still ongoing and the commission will look into calling fresh tenders should 1MDB withdrew from undertaking the project.

Meanwhile, Azman Mohd, president and CEO of the country's largest power group Tenaga Nasional Bhd, was quoted as saying the company could be interested in undertaking the project but only after proper due diligence was done. (bit.ly/1wHpje3)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)