MALAYSIA PRESS-Audit on 1MDB starts - New Straits Times
March 11, 2015 / 1:19 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Audit on 1MDB starts - New Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s National Audit Department has started an audit on state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) following a cabinet directive last week, the New Straits Times reported on Wednesday, citing Auditor-General Ambrin Buang.

There is, however, no timeframe as to when the audit would be completed, he was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Najib Razak last week instructed the country’s Auditor General to independently verify the accounts of state fund 1MDB after what the fund said was “politically motivated” criticism of it.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1NGNH4t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

