MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB debt level not sustainable, says Second Finance Minister-The Star

Malaysia’s Second Finance Minister, Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah, said in Parliament on Thursday that 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) financial position is not sustainable because its debts are too high, The Star reported on Friday.

1MDB's gearing ratio, which is a measure of debt against capital, was 17 times and unsustainable at its present form, he added. (bit.ly/1MwV11d)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)