MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB to get help from FinMin's in-house outfit-The Star

Malaysia’s finance ministry has asked its in-house restructuring outfit, Prokhas Sdn Bhd, to help 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) resolve its cash-flow problems, The Star reported, quoting an unnamed source.

The newspaper said that the outfit was brought in to aide 1MDB, which needs roughly 5 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion) this year to meet its debt obligations. "Prokhas has come into the picture, which is why CIMB Investment Bank Bhd that was appointed two weeks ago to look into the sale of 1MDB's energy assets has been out of the job," a source told The Star. (bit.ly/1IHNzNM)

