MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB solar farm gets tariff hike -The Edge Financial Daily
April 20, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's 1MDB solar farm gets tariff hike -The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Edra Global Energy Bhd, the power unit of Malaysia’s state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), has obtained a tariff increase of up to 20 percent on its proposed 50 megawatt solar power plant, The Edge Financial Daily reported, citing one industry source.

The Energy Commission and the Energy, Water and Green Technology Ministry recently approved the tariff increase to a maximum of 50 sen per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from 41 sen per kWh previously, the report added, quoting the source.

A 1MDB official was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1DZrA5e

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

