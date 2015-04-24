FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB's power unit seeking new promoter for IPO -The Edge Financial Daily
April 24, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-1MDB's power unit seeking new promoter for IPO -The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Malaysian power plant under state-owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is seeking a new promoter to undertake its initial public offering (IPO), The Edge Financial Daily reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The daily said that a Middle Eastern consortium could be keen to take over the listing task of Edra Global Energy Berhad from 1MDB. The consortium is said to consist of sovereign investment funds and industry players.

Replacing the lead promoter could ease the execution of the power asset’s IPO, the daily said.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1JzwKVJ

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

