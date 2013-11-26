FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Valuation disclosures delay 7-Eleven's $217 mln IPO-The Star
November 26, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Valuation disclosures delay 7-Eleven's $217 mln IPO-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PREVIOUS ITEM: EPF and Can-One form SPV to buy two packaging firms-The Edge Financial Daily

Can-One Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund are forming a special purpose vehicle to acquire the assets and liabilities of Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd and Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd, according to sources.

The three related packaging manufacturers were suspended from trading of their shares from Monday to Thursday. Can-One, a can manufacturer, owns 32.9 percent of its largest competitor, Kian Joo, which in turn owns 54.8 percent of Box-Pak, a manufacturer of corrugated boxes. EPF currently has a 10.03 percent stake in Kian Joo.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 3.2155 ringgit

