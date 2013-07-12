FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Maybank Investment buys AirAsia X shares to deter fall-Business Times
July 12, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Maybank Investment buys AirAsia X shares to deter fall-Business Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MRCB to face delay in taking over PJ Sentral Development-Business Times

TH Heavy Engineering to reactivate O&G crane licence-Malaysian Reserve

TH Heavy Engineering Bhd (THHE) is understood to be looking to reactivate its oil and gas (O&G) crane manufacturing licence and has been in talks with state controlled oil major Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to facilitate this, industry sources say.

O&G Works Sdn Bhd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of THHE, had an offshore and marine crane manufacturing licence from Petronas which was suspended when the company fell into the cash strapped Practice Note 17 category back in February 2010.

“There have been talks between the two, basically THHE should get if (the licence) reactivated, I don’t see any issue. Problems occurred, or it was deactivated when THHE went into financial troubles,” an O&G executive familiar with the matter said when contacted.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

