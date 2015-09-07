FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2015 / 12:58 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Chinese bank said to eye stake in Malaysia's AMMB-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese financial firm Bank of China is eyeing a stake in Malaysia’s lender AMMB Holdings Bhd, The Star reported over the weekend, citing unidentified sources.

However, talks on the matter may be preliminary, as banking mergers and acquisitions need the support of the central bank, The Star report added.

An AMMB official was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1Le0LtT

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
