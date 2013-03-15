FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Bank Islam, Dubai Financial Group talks may have stalled-The Star
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Bank Islam, Dubai Financial Group talks may have stalled-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/rav66t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Only AMMB and Affin in race for Hwang-DBS -The Edge

AMMB Holdings Bhd and Affin Holdings Bhd are the two banking groups left in the race for Hwang-DBS (M) Bhd, according to executives familiar with the deal.

“They have submitted their requests to Bank Negara Malaysia to start negotiations for the acquisition of Hwang-DBS. Both K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd and Alliance Financial Group Bhd are no longer in the running,” said an executive.

“The bids from the four banks ranged from 1.3 billion ringgit ($417.74 million) to 1.6 billion ringgit,” he said, adding that foreign banks did not submit any bids in the end although they had initially expressed their interest.

Hwang-DBS, the country’s third largest stockbroker, with 650 remisiers, had 18.1 billion ringgit worth of assets under its management as at Oct. 31, 2012. -The Edge

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1120 Malaysian ringgit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.