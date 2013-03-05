FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Foreign banks eye Hwang-DBS-The Edge
March 5, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Foreign banks eye Hwang-DBS-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hwang-DBS (M) Bhd has caught the attention of foreign banks, including Standard Chartered and HSBC, according to financial executives familiar with the deal.

“They have expressed interest to acquire Hwang-DBS but they have yet to submit any formal bid for it,” said a financial executive.

Another finncial executive noted that the closing date for bids in on March 7. All interested bids must be received by then.

It is not known if the expressions of interest are from local or regional entities.-The edge

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
