MALAYSIA PRESS-Tycoon Vincent Tan to sell 7-Eleven stake-Business Times

Navis Capital plans 1 bln rgt investments in Malaysia-Malaysian Reserve.

Private equity firm Navis Capital Partners Ltd is soaking in the Malaysian growth story, having made investments in consumer businesses, industrial services, education business, financial services among other things in the country.

Already with stakes in five Malaysian companies, Navis has plans to spend another one billion ringgit ($328.79 million)investment in more local equities, said Navis co-founder and managing partner Nicholas Bloy.

The money will be used to increase stakes in existing investments but it will also look for more opportunities in new companies.

Among the existing investments in Malaysia are MBO Cinemas and Big Cinemas - which Bloy counts as consumer business investment.

“The environment in Malaysia is good. I don’t think we should see a slowdown with investment coming into Malaysia anytime soon,” Bloy said. He said strong showing by the Opposition meant that more transparency is expected in investment matters.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.