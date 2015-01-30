FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's stock exchange sees IPO activities slow in 2015-The Edge Financial Daily
January 30, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's stock exchange sees IPO activities slow in 2015-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s stock exchange, Bursa Malaysia Bhd, foresees that initial public offering (IPO) activities this year will be as slow as last year, if not worse, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Friday, citing the exchange CEO.

“We believe the market is still trying to figure out how things are positioned (as things) will continue to be subject to volatilities,” Bursa Malaysia’s CEO Tajuddin Atan was quoted as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
