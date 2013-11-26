MALAYSIA-PRESS-EPF and Can-One form SPV to buy two packaging firms-The Edge Financial Daily

Can-One Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund are forming a special purpose vehicle to acquire the assets and liabilities of Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd and Box-Pak (Malaysia) Bhd, according to sources.

The three related packaging manufacturers were suspended from trading of their shares from Monday to Thursday. Can-One, a can manufacturer, owns 32.9 percent of its largest competitor, Kian Joo, which in turn owns 54.8 percent of Box-Pak, a manufacturer of corrugated boxes. EPF currently has a 10.03 percent stake in Kian Joo.

