MALAYSIA PRESS-China Automobile Parts puts dual listing plan on hold-Star
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 23, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-China Automobile Parts puts dual listing plan on hold-Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China Automobile Parts Holdings Ltd has put on hold its plan of a dual listing in Hong Kong due to the slowdown in China’s economy, the Star newspaper reported, citing the company’s managing director.

The car parts manufacturer has hired an investment adviser for the plan and is expecting market conditions in Hong Kong and China to recover in the short term, Managing Director Li Guo Qing was quoted as saying. The plan was first announced by the company in September last year. (bit.ly/1CpBs4m)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

