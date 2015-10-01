FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian bond market won't collapse - cenbank governor - The Sun
October 1, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian bond market won't collapse - cenbank governor - The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s central bank is not concerned over possible massive foreign outflows from the country’s bond market, confident on the support of local institutions to take up any shortfall, the Sun reported on Thursday, citing governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

“It won’t impact foreign reserves because they’re denominated in ringgit. We’ve our own domestic investors like EPF (Employees Provident Fund), PNB (Permodalan Nasional Bhd), Tabung Haji (Pilgrims Fund) and insurance industry is a major player in the bond market,” Bank Negara Malaysia’s governor Zeti was quoted as saying.

"Our own institutional investors will step in to purchase the bonds. So we don't expect any collapse in the bond market," Zeti said. (bit.ly/1JE8Mqu)

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
