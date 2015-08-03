FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Japanese, South Korean firms may buy stake in Century Logistics- The Star
August 3, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Japanese, South Korean firms may buy stake in Century Logistics- The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Century Logistics Holdings Bhd is in talks with parties from South Korea and Japan looking for a strategic tie-up for access into the Malaysian market, the Star reported, citing sources.

The deal, quoting sources, may include equity participation by one of these foreign parties into the Malaysian integrated logistics services provider, the Star reported.

Officials at Century were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (bit.ly/1he4znb)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

