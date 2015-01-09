FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Mega-bank merger at risk due to 'uncertainty' on support from MBSB shareholders-The Star
January 9, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Mega-bank merger at risk due to 'uncertainty' on support from MBSB shareholders-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The proposed merger between CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller lenders could be called off due to uncertainty whether Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) shareholders would approve the merger, considering that its largest shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), would not be able to vote on the deal, The Star reported on Friday, citing sources. (bit.ly/1DE4e2U)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

