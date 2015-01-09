MALAYSIA PRESS-Mega-bank merger at risk due to 'uncertainty' on support from MBSB shareholders-The Star

The proposed merger between CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller lenders could be called off due to uncertainty whether Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) shareholders would approve the merger, considering that its largest shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), would not be able to vote on the deal, The Star reported on Friday, citing sources. (bit.ly/1DE4e2U)

