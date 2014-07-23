FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Union concerned for job losses from bank merger-The Malaysian Reserve
July 23, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Union concerned for job losses from bank merger-The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 (Reuters) - The country’s largest bank union, National Union Bank Employees (NUBE), has voiced concern about possible job losses from the “mega bank merger” between CIMB, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society, urging the central bank to come up with measures that could help safeguard employees.

A merger will result in some job redundancy and closure of branches. The magnitude of job cuts will depend on the merging banks’ policies and business plan going forward.

“It is disappointing that after the announcement, neither the central bank nor any of the merging banks have come out with clear guidelines or indication on how this situation will be handled. It’s surprising that the human relations departments also do not know much about it,” NUBE president told The Malaysian Reserve.

-The Malaysian Reserve

----

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

