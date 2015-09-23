FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-CIMB courts HSBC Amanah chief to lead Islamic banking arm -The Edge Financial Daily
September 23, 2015 / 12:52 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-CIMB courts HSBC Amanah chief to lead Islamic banking arm -The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Group Holdings is expected to hire Rafe Haneef, who presently heads HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd, to lead its Islamic banking arm following the resignation of Badlisyah Abdul Ghani in July, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Rafe has submitted his resignation at HSBC and CIMB is in the process of obtaining approval from the central bank for his appointment, the newspaper said.

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
