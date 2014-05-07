FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Citibank Malaysia CEO resigns- The Edge
May 7, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Citibank Malaysia CEO resigns- The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citibank Bhd’s longest serving chief executive officer, Sanjeev Nanavati, is leaving the bank after almost seven years at the helm to pursue other opportunities.

Sources said an internal memo was sent out last Wednesday, in which Michael Zink, who heads US-based Citigroup Inc’s operations in Southeast Asia, informed employees of Sanjeev’s intention to leave the bank.

“After nine years in Malaysia, of which nearly seven years as the CEO, Sanjeev informed us of his decision to leave the bank to pursue different options within and outside banking. He continues to be the CEO until his successor comes on board by end-July,” a spokesman at the bank told The Edge Financial Daily.

-The Edge Financial Daily

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

