MALAYSIA PRESS-MRCB receives go-ahead for $70 mln Penang transport terminal-Business Times

MAS Act to be tabled in October parliament session-The Edge

The MAS Act, which is to facilitate the restructuring of ailing national carrier Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) in a comprehensive, timely and holistic manner, is expected to be tabled in the next Parliament session, which is set to begin next week, said Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Azman Mokhtar.

“[The date of enactment of] the MAS Act would depend not just on Khazanah, but it’s more the domain of the government and the Attorney General’s (AG) Chambers. So, it would not be right for me to explain. Parliament will open next week, and it is a fairly long session to the end of the year,” he told reporters after the opening of the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2014 yesterday.

“We have some time to get the Act enacted. It’s urgent, but we can wait until the start of the new year after MAS is privatised,” he said.

Azman said, nevertheless, Khazanah has begun work with the AG’s Chambers to set up the MAS Act.

