FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-MRCB receives go-ahead for $70 mln Penang transport terminal-Business Times
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 30, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-MRCB receives go-ahead for $70 mln Penang transport terminal-Business Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 (Reuters) -

bit.ly/YJ4dLG

PREVIOUS ITEM:

MAS Act to be tabled in October parliament session-The Edge

The MAS Act, which is to facilitate the restructuring of ailing national carrier Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) in a comprehensive, timely and holistic manner, is expected to be tabled in the next Parliament session, which is set to begin next week, said Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Azman Mokhtar.

“[The date of enactment of] the MAS Act would depend not just on Khazanah, but it’s more the domain of the government and the Attorney General’s (AG) Chambers. So, it would not be right for me to explain. Parliament will open next week, and it is a fairly long session to the end of the year,” he told reporters after the opening of the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2014 yesterday.

“We have some time to get the Act enacted. It’s urgent, but we can wait until the start of the new year after MAS is privatised,” he said.

Azman said, nevertheless, Khazanah has begun work with the AG’s Chambers to set up the MAS Act.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 3.2748 Malaysian ringgit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.