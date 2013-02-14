FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Ahmad Zaki bags 1.55 bln ringgit highway-The Edge
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Ahmad Zaki bags 1.55 bln ringgit highway-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd finally got the nod to go ahead with the construction of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE).

But the 1.55 billion ringgit ($501.54 mln) highway connecting the Silk Highway in Kajang to the Karak Expressway in Gombak will be built with a government loan of 635 million ringgit ($205.47 mln).

In an announcement on Wednesday, AZRB said it had entered into a concession agreement with the government for the design, construction, completion, operation, management and maintenance of the EKVE for a period of 50 years.

“The government agreed to provide the company with a loan for a maximum principal amount of 635 million ringgit at an interest rate of four percent per annum, capitalised annually, subject to a separate agreement to be entered into between the government and the company,” it said -The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0905 Malaysian ringgit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.