MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's economy to remain subdued-The Sun
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's economy to remain subdued-The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) expects the economy to remain flat for the rest of the year due to weak external demand, but is maintaining its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast of 4.2 percent for 2012.

Malaysia’s GDP growth stood at 5.1 percent last year.

“In comparison to other countries in the region, 4.2 percent may be low but it is still respectable when compared with emerging markets like China,” executive director Zakariah Abdul Rashid told reporters at the 27th National Economic briefing on Tuesday.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Ex-Sime Darby chief denies criminal breach of

trust-The Star

link.reuters.com/jav49s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
