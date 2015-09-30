MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's E&O to list unit in London by Q1 of 2016 - Edge Financial

Malaysian property developer Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) plans to list its unit E&O Plc on the London Stock Exchange’s alternative investment market (AIM) by the first quarter of 2016, The Edge Financial Daily reported.

It will raise 36 million pounds ($54.6 million) and give E&O Plc a market capitalisation of 60 million pounds to 70 million pounds, the paper said.

The listing aims to bring down the company’s net gearing and raise funds for three redevelopments in London, the newspaper reported, quoting E&O’s managing director.

