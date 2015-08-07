MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's pension fund EPF to keep investing in foreign properties-The Star

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Malaysia’s pension fund, will continue to invest in overseas properties in Japan, U.K, France and Germany, the Star reported, citing EPF head of global real estate private markets department Kamarulzaman Hassan.

The fund has to look for a steady dividend stream for EPF contributors, which number about 14 million, he said. (bit.ly/1Du5wSO)

