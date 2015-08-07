FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's pension fund EPF to keep investing in foreign properties-The Star
August 7, 2015

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's pension fund EPF to keep investing in foreign properties-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Malaysia’s pension fund, will continue to invest in overseas properties in Japan, U.K, France and Germany, the Star reported, citing EPF head of global real estate private markets department Kamarulzaman Hassan.

The fund has to look for a steady dividend stream for EPF contributors, which number about 14 million, he said. (bit.ly/1Du5wSO)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

