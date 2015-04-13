MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's EPF in talks to divest UK assets-The Sun

Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is looking to divest one or two of its assets in the UK, The Sun reported on Monday, quoting CEO Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

Shahril said the time is ripe to sell some of its early investments which are now reaching maturity. The pension fund is already in talks with several parties for potential disposals, he added. (bit.ly/1FDnVwd)

