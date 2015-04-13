FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's EPF in talks to divest UK assets-The Sun
April 13, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's EPF in talks to divest UK assets-The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is looking to divest one or two of its assets in the UK, The Sun reported on Monday, quoting CEO Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

Shahril said the time is ripe to sell some of its early investments which are now reaching maturity. The pension fund is already in talks with several parties for potential disposals, he added. (bit.ly/1FDnVwd)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
