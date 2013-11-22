FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-AK Nathan mulls stake cut on right price-The Malaysian Reserve
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-AK Nathan mulls stake cut on right price-The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Eversendai Corp Bhd founder and chairman AK Nathan has plans to reduce a certain portion of his stake in the future, to enhance liquidity in the company’s shareholding, only if the share price is right.

Nathan said, however, Eversendai’s share, which is hovering between 1.40 ringgit and 1.50 ringgit per share, is currently undervalued and he will wait out the period before disposing shares in the structural turnkey and power plant contractor.

Nathan, who controls 70 percent of the company, said the right price for Eversendai would be in the range of 2.20 and 2.50 ringgit per share.

“I think that should be the right price for Eversendai, looking at where we are now and what we are developing for the future. Many fund managers, analysts and even our institutional investors have asked me to reduce what I hold in Eversendai,” he said in a recent interview with The Malaysian Reserve.

----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

Penang Port privatisation in final stage-Business Times

link.reuters.com/wuk84v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.