MALAYSIA PRESS-Exim Bank targets $1 bln sukuk for global market-Malaysian Reserve

Government-owned Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank) is looking at the potential of arranging a $1 billion (3.1 billion ringgit) sukuk to be made available in the global market in its effort to help local companies do business overseas.

Its managing director and chief executive officer Adissadikin Ali said the bank aimed to raise funding based on three objectives: sources of fund should match users of fund in terms of tenure, foreign exchange neutral and the right pricing.

”In order to achieve this, we have to find the lowest, cheapest cost available. We are mindful of our mandate. We are not going after a big profit. Our mandate is to help benefit other Malaysian companies.-Malaysian Reserve

