MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Felda seeks lower price for Indonesia's Eagle High-The Edge Malaysia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Felda seeks lower price for Indonesia's Eagle High-The Edge Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian palm oil company Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is looking to get a substantial discount for its proposed acquisition of Indonesia’s PT Eagle High Plantations , the Edge Malaysia reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The discount is expected to be more than 30 percent of the price being negotiated with PT Rajawali, The Edge reported, citing the source.

Official from Felda Global was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

