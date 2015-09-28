FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda Global yet to pay deposit on Eagle High deal pending approvals-The Star
September 28, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Felda Global yet to pay deposit on Eagle High deal pending approvals-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd has not paid the $174.5 million deposit for its plan to acquire a 37 percent stake in Indonesia’s PT Eagle High Plantations from Rajawali Group due to pending approvals from the central bank and the company’s board, The Star reported, citing sources.

The Felda board is seeking more clarity on several issues raised in the due diligence on Eagle High, and had not made any decision on the deal at a recent meeting, The Star said. (bit.ly/1FCceH6)

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

