MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Felda eyes 30 pct stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High-The Edge Financial Daily

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV) plans to buy a third of Indonesia’s PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk in a deal that could be worth 1 billion ringgit ($267.95 million), The Edge Financial Daily reported on Friday, citing sources.

FGV is in the final stage of talks with Peter Sondakh, whose investment vehicle PT Rajawali Corp owns 65.5 percent of PT Eagle High, said the newspaper.

FGV could not be reached for comment. Shares in the company are suspended from trading on Friday pending a material announcement. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Sunil Nair)