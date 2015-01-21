FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's F&N expects double digit-digit growth-The Sun
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
January 21, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's F&N expects double digit-digit growth-The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian beverage-maker Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) is confident of maintaining high double-digit growth for its financial year ending Sept. 30, the Sun newspaper reported, citing the company’s CEO, Lim Yew Hoe.

The strengthening of the dollar against the ringgit favours the group’s export business as its products are traded in dollars, Lim was quoted as saying.

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1Eoqa2u

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
