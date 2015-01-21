MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's F&N expects double digit-digit growth-The Sun

Malaysian beverage-maker Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) is confident of maintaining high double-digit growth for its financial year ending Sept. 30, the Sun newspaper reported, citing the company’s CEO, Lim Yew Hoe.

The strengthening of the dollar against the ringgit favours the group’s export business as its products are traded in dollars, Lim was quoted as saying.

