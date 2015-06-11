MALAYSIA PRESS-Genting Malaysia expects weaker ringgit to boost tourism-The Sun

Genting Malaysia Bhd, the Malaysian unit of plantation-to-gaming conglomerate Genting Bhd, expects weaker local currency to not have a significant impact on the group’s financials, the Sun reported on Thursday, citing chairman and CEO Lim Kok Thay.

The depreciating ringgit, which weakened to a nine-year low against the U.S dollar earlier this week, could encourage more inflow of foreign tourists, Lim was quoted as saying during an annual general meeting.

