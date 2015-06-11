FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Genting Malaysia expects weaker ringgit to boost tourism-The Sun
#Casinos & Gaming
June 11, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Genting Malaysia expects weaker ringgit to boost tourism-The Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Genting Malaysia Bhd, the Malaysian unit of plantation-to-gaming conglomerate Genting Bhd, expects weaker local currency to not have a significant impact on the group’s financials, the Sun reported on Thursday, citing chairman and CEO Lim Kok Thay.

The depreciating ringgit, which weakened to a nine-year low against the U.S dollar earlier this week, could encourage more inflow of foreign tourists, Lim was quoted as saying during an annual general meeting.

For the full story, please click: (bit.ly/1B7vjyD)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
