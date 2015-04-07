FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-China's Greenland said to eye industrial land in Malaysia-The Star
April 7, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-China's Greenland said to eye industrial land in Malaysia-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China’s Greenland Holdings Group Ltd plans to buy about 1,200 acres to 1,400 acres of industrial land in the southern state of Johor, The Star reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The Shanghai-based company said in January it was buying a 128-acre prime waterfront land in Malaysia’s Iskandar from Malaysian property developer Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd for 2.4 billion ringgit ($659.70 million).

For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1De39AE

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.6380 ringgit Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
