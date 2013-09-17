FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Halim set to clinch Kazakh oil deal-Business Times
September 17, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Halim set to clinch Kazakh oil deal-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

EcoWorld to make offer for Johor developer-The Edge Financial Daily.

The people behind emerging property group Eco World Development Sdn Bhd will be making a takeover of Johor-based listed developer Focal Aims Holdings Bhd.

Sources say Maple Quay Sdn Bhd, which has a 50 percent stake in Eco World, will make a conditional offer to buy 50 percent of Focal Aims from its major shareholders.

Focal Aims closed last Friday at 91 sen. Its market capitalisation is 230 million ringgit ($69.91 million) and based on its 2012 annual report, the company had net assets per share of 1.17 ringgit. It made a pre-tax profit of 8.1 million ringgit in 2012 on revenue of 65.26 million ringgit.-The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.2900 Malaysian ringgit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
