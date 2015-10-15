FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Harrods Hotel deal in Malaysia scrapped-The Star
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 15, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Harrods Hotel deal in Malaysia scrapped-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Harrods Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, planned as one of three in the world, has been scrapped, The Star reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The Qataris, owners of Harrods Hotel, have decided not to go ahead with their initial plan to locate their first Harrods Hotel in the Southeast Asian nation, which was announced in 2012, the Star reported, without disclosing any reason.

Qatar Holdings could not be immediately contacted by Reuters.

(bit.ly/1Quyof8)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

