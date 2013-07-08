FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-HELP plans corporate exercise to raise funds-The Edge
July 8, 2013

MALAYSIA PRESS-HELP plans corporate exercise to raise funds-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELP International Corp Bhd is planning a corporate exercise, likely a rights issue or share placement, to raise funds for the construction of its new university campus in Subang Jaya, Selangor, according to sources familiar with the company.

It was reported after the company annual general meeting (AGM) in April that options for financing the project were being explored.

HELP has a 23-acre (9.2ha) parcel of land in Subang Jaya, purchased at end-2009 for 20 million ringgit ($6.27 million).

The tract will house HELP International School (HIS) and Subang 2 university campus due to commence operations next year. Construction work has already started.- The Edge.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

EPF seeks for more strategic partners-The Sun

link.reuters.com/nut49t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

$1 = 3.1885 Malaysian ringgit

