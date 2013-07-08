MALAYSIA PRESS-HELP plans corporate exercise to raise funds-The Edge

HELP International Corp Bhd is planning a corporate exercise, likely a rights issue or share placement, to raise funds for the construction of its new university campus in Subang Jaya, Selangor, according to sources familiar with the company.

It was reported after the company annual general meeting (AGM) in April that options for financing the project were being explored.

HELP has a 23-acre (9.2ha) parcel of land in Subang Jaya, purchased at end-2009 for 20 million ringgit ($6.27 million).

The tract will house HELP International School (HIS) and Subang 2 university campus due to commence operations next year. Construction work has already started.- The Edge.

