MALAYSIA PRESS-Peter Lim to add hospital into TMC Life-The Edge
January 29, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Peter Lim to add hospital into TMC Life-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TMC Life Sciences Bhd is poised to add another hospital to its stable, this time in the medical hub in Johor’s Iskandar Malaysia.

Industry executives say TMC’s single largest shareholder, Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, is looking at putting under TMC’s management a 200-bed hospital that is being constructed in the hub - a move that will significantly expand the company’s reach in the country.

The executives say it is uncertain at this juncture if TMC will own part of S$200 million hospital that is being positioned as a provider of cheaper but high-quality medical care in the region.

-The Edge.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Medini Iskandar to see 1.5 bln rgt investment-Business Times

link.reuters.com/nas55t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0425 ringgit

