MALAYSIA-PRESS-Federal government to back JCorp debt refinancing-The Edge Financial Daily
April 13, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Federal government to back JCorp debt refinancing-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY The Malaysian federal government has thrown debt-laden Johor Corp (JCorp) a financial lifeline by guaranteeing a fundraising exercise that will help the state agency meet its immediate debt obligations.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS Cement industry in for re-rating as big projects gain momentum-The Star link.reuters.com/byd67s ---- Malaysian ties with London set to soar-The Star link.reuters.com/vud67s ---- Themed Attractions investing $87.06 m in Desaru Coast-Business Times link.reuters.com/sud67s ---- Tenaga Nasional regains spark-Busin ess Times link.reuters.com/qud67s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0670 Malaysian ringgit

