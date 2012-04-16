FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-MBM Resources eyeing local distributor of China carmaker-The Malaysian Reserve
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2012 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-MBM Resources eyeing local distributor of China carmaker-The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MBM Resources Bhd, which aims to become a prominent automaker within the next three to five years, has approached a local distributor of a China carmaker for a possible substantial stake, said an industry observer.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Syed Mokhtar, Sunway eye land-The Edge Financial Daily

Industrialist Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary and Sunway Bhd have submitted a proposal for a prime piece of real estate controlled by Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS), which includes two 18-hole gold course with a commercial value estimate at over $1.64 billion.

----

Prolintas may start highway jobs next year-Business Times

link.reuters.com/cyk67s

----

‘New faces’ in Umno list-New Straits Times

link.reuters.com/ruk67s

----

Stronger capital base-The Star

link.reuters.com/xuk67s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0531 Malaysian ringgit

